William Young
1945-2022
William Young, 76, of Pickering, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence in Pickering. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Pickering, Missouri with Chaplain Sandra Davis officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at church prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri.
William Arthur Young was born June 7, 1945 in Lebanon, Missouri to Arthur Dean Young and Lillie Allma Knowles. Bill and his family lived in several communities and he was growing up including Lebanon, Missouri, Athelstan, Iowa, Gravity, Iowa and Hopkins, Missouri. He graduated from Bedford High School in 1963. Following his graduation, Bill became a member of the Army National Guard and served his country for over 24 years. Bill and Linda Kneedler were united in marriage September 1965. They were blessed with two sons, William Dean and Michael Wayne. They later divorced. Bill was united in marriage November 13, 1981 to Linda Wallace Degase in Sheridan, Missouri and he welcomed her children, Jeffrey, Matthew and Angela into their home.
During his working career, Bill had worked as a welder at J & L Houstons in Hopkins, Missouri, Bass Tracker in Lebanon, Missouri and was an over-the-road trucker until his retirement. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. Bill’s greatest enjoyment was hunting, fishing, camping and the National Guard. His family was very important to him.
Preceding Bill in death were his father, Arthur Young in 2004 and his grandson, Cameron Young in 2019.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Young of Pickering, Missouri; children, William Young of Mount Ayr, Iowa , Jeffrey Degase (Carina) of Woodward, Iowa, Matthew Degase (Jennifer) of Clarinda, Iowa, Michael Young of Mt. Ayr, Iowa, Angela Shackelford (Bob) of Maryville, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Lillie Young of Gravity, Iowa; sisters, Barbara Miller of Hopkins, Missouri and Lydia Brumfield (Randy) of Gravity, Iowa; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and many friends.