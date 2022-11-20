WILLIAM ROGER PARSONS

William Roger (Bill) Parsons, age 76, entered into eternal rest on Thursday November 17, 2022 at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri. Bill was born in Harrisonville, Missouri on February 15, 1946 and was soon adopted by Marion H. (Tom) and Nina Parsons of Harrisonville. Bill most recently resided in Maryville, Missouri.
Bill was educated in the Harrisonville public school system and attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. In 1967, Bill heard his calling to law enforcement and, though selected to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, decided to use his talents locally and joined the Lee's Summit Police Department. He later served as the undersheriff and first jail administrator for Cass County and as the Chief of Police in Archie, Missouri. Bill honorably served the law enforcement profession and the members of his community for over twenty-one years.
Bill was blessed by two wonderful and bright children, Wm. Tye Parsons of Maryville, Missouri and Amanda Coleman of Fort Scott, Kansas. From his children, Bill was gifted five grandchildren and a multitude of wonderful memories. His favorite pastime was cheering on the Kansas City Royals, K.C. Chiefs, and Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Marion H. (Tom) Parsons and Nina (Rogers) Parsons. Bill is survived by his son Tye (wife Vanessa), grandchildren Simon and Ellie Parsons; daughter Amanda Coleman, grandchildren Daryia (Coleman) Coffer, Morigan Coleman and Drake Coleman. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Harrisonville First Baptist Church Nursery or to Maryville Young Players in Maryville Missouri.