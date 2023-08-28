William Lowell Calfee
1931-2023
Lowell Calfee, 92, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at his home.
Lowell was born at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville on July 3, 1931. His parents were Virgil I. and Bessie (Adkins) Calfee and preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother, Don Calfee, and two sisters, Evelyn Wesley, and Ila Berry. He had lived most all his life in the area.
In 1950 he graduated from the Burlington Junction High School. He joined the US Army in 1952, and proudly served his Country during the Korean War.
Lowell worked for the US Geological Survey, had been a rural US mail carrier, and farmed.
He was a member and attended the Clearmont Christian Church, he was a Church Elder, long time Church board member, and taught Sunday school. He was a Member of the School Board, a member of the Burlington Junction American Legion Post 315, and member of the Rural Letter Carriers Association.
He liked to visit, and to tell jokes, and enjoyed entertaining fidgety children at church. He also liked cars and car shows.
On August 25, 1963, at the Clearmont Christian Church, Lowell was united in marriage to Carol Kay Updike. They had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She survives of the home.
He is also survived by his three sons, Scot (Stacey) Calfee, Maryville, Shane (Gail) Calfee, New Market, Iowa, and Kodi (Amanda) Calfee, Boyd, Texas; seven grandchildren, Ethan (Jordan), Aidan (fiancé MacKenzie), and Maggie Calfee, Cierra, Dakota (Kylie) Calfee, and Noah and Lauryn Calfee, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont.