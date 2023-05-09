William Lee Pitts
1961-2023
William Lee Pitts, 61, of Maryville, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at his home.
William was born on August 30, 1961 in Maryville to Billy Lee and Letha Kathryn (Rogers) Pitts. He was a 1980 graduate of West Nodaway High School and received his bachelor’s degree in management and data processing from Northwest Missouri State University.
William operated Fishers Cleaners and also a home improvement business. He was Baptist and a member of the Flying Bearcats. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and playing guitar.
He married Amy Mackey in 1986, she survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sisters, Ginger and Diane; brother, Chuck; sisters-in-law, Kathy, Beth, Annette, Melissa and brothers-in-law; two nephews, Kris Goodall and Billy Goodall; great-nephew, T.K. and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sherry and Drexell Mackey.
Mr. Pitts has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.