William J. “Bill” Smith
1933-2023
William J. “Bill” Smith, the son of Harold Burdette and Katherine Gertrude (Bain) Smith, was born July 5, 1933 in Tarkio, Missouri. He attended Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, graduating in 1951.
On August 7, 1952, Bill entered the United States Air Force, serving his country during two wars as an Aircraft Radio Operator and In-Flight Refueling Boom Operator. On August 31, 1978, he received his honorable discharge after serving for over 26 years.
On December 27, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to Martha Adams at the Church of Christ in Hamburg, Iowa. Because of Bill’s military service, they lived in numerous locations and became the parents of four children, Terri, William J. “Jerry”, Steven, and David.
Following Bill’s military service in 1978, they returned to Rock Port, Missouri. Bill was employed as carpenter for Burke and Sons, Rock Port for 14 years then Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port in maintenance. He also served as the Greenhill Cemetery Sexton, devoting many hours to its maintenance.
Bill was a member of the Rock Port Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon and on the Property Committee. He was also a member of the Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port. Bill passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, Village Care Center, Maryville, Missouri, at the age of 89.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry and Steve Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Duane Deatz. Survivors include wife, Martha Smith, Maryville; children, Terri (Bob) Phillips, Maryville, and David (Christine) Smith, Norwood Young America, Minnesota; grandchildren, Chris (Robbie) Phillips, Denise Phillips, all of Maryville, R. David Gavert and Alexander Smith, both of Norwood Young America, Zachery Smith, St. Cloud, Minnesota; three great grandchildren, Cameron, Carter, and Phoenix Phillips; sister-in-law, Anna Wolf, Rock Port; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Open visitation begins 9:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, prior to the service Rock Port Baptist Church.
Interment: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port or Village Care Center, Maryville.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.