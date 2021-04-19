William G. “Bill” Norton
1929-2021
William G. “Bill” Norton of Independence, Missouri passed away April 7, 2021 at the age of 91 due to a heart condition.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 14 from 10-11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 S Lee’s Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055. Bill will be laid to rest at Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence.
Bill was born in Chateaugay, New York on November 22, 1929. He grew up and attended school in Kendall, New York then moved to Maryville, Missouri where he graduated from Northwest Missouri State College and met his wife Dorothy (Noellsch) with whom he raised four daughters.
He also earned a Masters of Education Administration Degree from University of Northern Colorado. Bill taught industrial arts, coached basketball and football at Maryville H.S, Union Star H.S. and William Chrisman H.S in Independence. He had many very successful teams and developed life-long relationships with the men he coached. Bill refereed basketball for many years. He served as principal at William Chrisman Junior High and Jim Bridger Junior High for 22 years.
He loved hunting and fishing, and was always busy building, fixing and telling stories about his adventures. Bill and family spent summers at Lake of the Ozarks where they hosted friends and created lasting memories.
Bill kept an active life and met his wife Maxine at the Moose where they danced every Friday night. They cherished one another for the past 8 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, wife Terri, parents Raymond and Evelyn Norton, and grandson Jason Wanner.
He is survived by his wife Maxine; sister Clara Foley of Tavares, Florida; daughters Linda (Mike) Dennis of Sandy, Utah; Susie (Russ) Brownrigg of Woodlands, Texas; Valerie (Bill) Wanner of Peoria, Arizona; Becky Suarez (Dick Ringer) of Prairie Village, Kansas; step-children, Michelle Nigro of Raytown, Missouri and Lori Hagan, Brian Howard and Gregory Howard of Atlanta, Georgia; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Wildlife Federation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.