William Charles “Bill” Taylor
1957-2022
William Charles “Bill” Taylor, 65, of Hopkins, Missouri, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home.
Bill was born in Maryville, on April 6, 1957, to Don and Winnie (Ballard) Taylor. He graduated from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins and had attended Northwest Missouri State University.
He had worked at Deluxe in Maryville, and formerly worked for the railroad, and a factory in Corning, Iowa.
On February 9, 1980, in Hopkins, Bill was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Murphy. She passed away on December 1, 2006. He was also preceded by his parents, and his brother, Alan Vaugh, who died in infancy.
He enjoyed staying at home, and also spending time with family and family dinners. He enjoyed watching TV, and an occasional round on mini golf.
His survivors include his son, Dustin Leon Taylor of Hopkins, his daughter, Jessie (Gordon) Brumley, Pickering, Missouri, his brother, Paul (Carla) Taylor, Quitman, Missouri, and sister, Linda (Mike) Fletcher, New Mexico; grandchildren, Mason Lee, Tyson Ryder, and Taya Ann Brumley, numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses.