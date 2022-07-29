William ‘Bill’ Hullinger, Jr.
1959-2022
Memorial celebration of Life Services for William 'Bill' Hullinger, Jr., age 62, of Bedford, Iowa, who passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford.
William Earl Hullinger was born on August 13, 1959 to William C. and Nancy (Needham) Hullinger in Clarinda, Iowa. Billy started school in Griswold, with a brief stint in Grand Valley and Hopkins and then spent the rest of his school years in Bedford, graduating with the class of 77.
Billy lost his eye at age 4, but he was always up for whatever adventure was set before him, he was never treated as different or less than, he excelled at everything – especially sports. He played, football as a tight end, baseball, basketball, and ran track. He worked from an early age – his mom would drop him and Dennis off at a house with mowers and gas and they were told to mow and she would pick them up at the end of the day. In his younger years Bill life-guarded at the Lake of Three Fires, worked at Livingston’s Clothing, The Bedford Wholesale, and the Drake Lumberyard.
Billy worked for NEBS in Maryville for over 30 years and then at PPI in Lenox for the last eight years, his most recent position was as Quality Control Supervisor. In his free time he also did some basketball coaching for young kids in Bedford. Bill loved watching the Green Bay Packers and though he was on the other side of the screen he fully participated in every sack and hit. He also liked the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved his 70’s music – KISS, Skynard, Clapton, The Eagles, the Allman Brothers, and even Prince’s Purple Rain to name a few. Along with his vast music selection, he also had an extensive library of War movies.
His two sons were the best part of his life. Ross born in 1983 and Brock in 1987. He enjoyed taking them hunting and fishing and attending their sporting events. Though he didn’t get to see them often enough he also loved his grandchildren Kepler, Averi, Saylor, Blaine and Haynes. He enjoyed sending the girls boxes of Barbie dolls. He would put them in a random box.
Billy was torn between two lovers - a good Buffet and a Casino. You could say that Billy was rough around the edges, but he would be the first one to drop everything and help you with a project – he would probably have a few choice words (Ok more than a few) – but he would be there. Bill had a triple bypass in 2010 and had 12 good years until he passed away. That morning he had mowed and trimmed his yard, gone grocery shopping and to the lumberyard and went home sat in his chair and went to sleep. He is preceded in death by his mother Nancy.
Left to celebrate Bill’s life are his sons Ross (Carey) Hullinger and their children Kepler and Haynes in Asheboro, North Carolina; Brock (Brandi) and their children Averi, Saylor and Blaine in Huntersville, North Carolina; His father Bill C. Hullinger of Bedford, Iowa; brother: Dennis (Nancy) Hullinger of Walnut, Iowa; sisters: Debbie Porter of Panama City, Florida; and Jennifer (Doug) Mattson of Kansas City, Missouri; along with many other nephews, nieces, and friends.
No one would question that Bill lived his life his way . . . and got his monies worth!