Warren Dale Teuscher
1945-2022
Services for Warren will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11 a.m. at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel, Clrinda, Iowa. Open visitation starting on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials can be made to Clearmont Fire Department or Braddyville Fire Department.
Warren Dale Teuscher, 76, Clearmont, was born on July 26, 1945, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Pauline Elizabeth (Kellogg) and Harold A. Teuscher. He had one older brother, Marvin. He grew up on a farm south of Braddyville, Iowa, where he and Marvin both worked. He married his childhood sweetheart, Jean Elizabeth Dow, on June 29, 1963, and together they had two daughters, Bonnie Joy, and Brenda Jean. Warren and Jean remained on the farm until his death on June 2, 2022. He died peacefully in his home with his wife Jean and grandson Ryan by his side.
Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Harold Teuscher, his brother Marvin Ray Teuscher and sister-in-law Joy Lynn (Calek) Teuscher; brothers-in-law Charles Walter Dow and Ronald (Ronnie) Stanley Dow, sisters-in-law Janet Colleen (Kelley) Dow and Joy Eileen (Dow) Herron, and granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Hargis.
Warren is survived by his wife of almost 59 years Jean Elizabeth (Dow) Teuscher of the home; daughters Bonnie Joy (Teuscher) Erickson and husband Ronald of Clearmont, Missouri; Brenda Jean (Teuscher) Hargis and husband Mark of New Market, Iowa; grandchildren Samantha Jo Hargis of New Market, Iowa; Sabrina Rae (Hargis) Smith and husband Noah of Kansas City, Missouri; Ryan Dale Erickson of Clearmont, Missouri; Regan Pearl (Erickson) Barnett and husband Brent of Pella, Iowa; Blaze Elizabeth Erickson and Sara Percell of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; great-grandchildren Thomas Lee (Hargis) DeMott of Kansas City, Missouri; Layla Jean Hargis and Hudson Teuscher Hargis of New Market, Iowa; Quinn Blaze Barnett and Harlan Andrew Barnett of Pella, Iowa. Warren is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Warren enjoyed farming, fishing, growing, and eating sweet corn, mowing, hanging out at the stations and the lumberyard, and doing woodwork. During his woodworking days, he made and gave away over 500 cutting boards. He said it was fun giving them away, but if you sold them, then it felt like work. Warren also grew an abundance of sweet corn each year, which he shared with the community. A “Thank You” card came from as far away as Michigan thanking Warren for his generosity for letting them pick from his sweet corn patch that summer. He enjoyed fishing, feeding eagles, and hanging out with his many friends and spending time with his grandson. Warren was generous, kind, and giving. He was also ornery! He knew how to make people laugh, and he always had a good time everywhere he went. Warren knew no stranger, and he will be missed by many.