Vivian Glasscock Strong
1920-2021
Vivian was born October 24, 1920, in Cullman County, Alabama and passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Maryville. Her parents were Joseph C. Glasscock, Jr. and Emma Archer Glasscock. She graduated from Hanceville High School (Alabama) and then attended Florence State Teachers College (University of North Alabama) where she obtained a teaching certificate. She taught school in Cullman County for three years. During World War II she went to Washington, D.C., and worked for the FBI for seven years. It was there she met her husband, Frank H. Strong. They were married at Foundry Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. on June 17, 1950. Their Son Frank H. “Chip” Strong Jr. was born in Alexandria, Virginia on April 4, 1951.
In 1954, they moved to Maryville where Frank practiced law for many years. She is proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters and four brothers, her husband and son. She is survived by her granddaughter Allison Christine Strong Hoffmann (Kori), her daughter-in-law Ann Strong, two step grandchildren Sherri Rigby and Paul Forney, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
This obituary was prepared in advance by Vivian, and she included her wishes to be cremated with no services held.