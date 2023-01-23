VIRGINIA MARIE LETT
1927-2023
Virginia Marie (Kelley) Lett, age 95, of Maryville, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at her side.
Virginia was born in Pickering, Missouri, on October 16, 1927, and lived all her life in the area. Her parents were Orlen Oliver and Mattie Marie (Clayton) Kelley.
She graduated from the Pickering Missouri High School, and took business classes in St. Joseph, Missouri. She worked many years as the office manager at the Federal Crop Insurance office in Maryville. Later she was the treasurer for the Nodaway Humane Society, in Maryville.
On October 6, 1950, at the home of her brother Clayton, Virginia was united in marriage to Lincoln James (LJ) Lett. He passed away on August 8, 1987. She was also preceded by her parents, her sisters, Willetta Geagley, and Ruth White, and her brother Clayton Kelley.
Virginia was a member of the First Christian Church, Maryville. She loved playing bridge and to crochet. And enjoyed attending LJ’s Guard functions and activities. She also enjoyed her time volunteering at the Humane Society.
She leaves behind her children, Jim Lett, Skidmore, Missouri, Jan Goodvin, Grandview, Missouri, Steve Lett, Maryville, and Sandra Jackson, Maryville; six grandchildren, Jamie (Nick) Madden, Trent (Christina) Lett, Ryan Hooks, Megan Rozzana, Jason Jackson, and Jodi Jackson, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services for Virginia Lett will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior at the funeral home. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to services. Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.