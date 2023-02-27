Virginia Mae Hainey
1928-2023
Virginia Mae Hainey, 94, of Belton, Missouri, passed away on February 25 at Carnegie Village Residential Care, Belton.
Virginia (“Ginny”) was born on November 22, 1928, to Anthony J. and Inez L. (Lacy) Henggeler in Clyde, Missouri. She married James Hainey on April 16, 1951, who preceded her in death on May 18, 2013. In addition to supporting her husband’s 24-year military career, Ginny was a school bus driver for the Belton School District for 23 years, where she enjoyed working with children. She was a faithful member of St. Sabina Catholic Church for 54 years and enjoyed singing in the choir. She also loved her pets, “playing in the dirt” (gardening), and enjoying nature. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, and made the smallest occasion a celebration.
Ginny is survived by four children: Penny (Pat) Murphy; Rex (JoEllen) Hainey; Tim (Barb) Hainey; Patti (Russ) Harvey; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on March 3, 2023 at St. Sabina Catholic Church, Belton Missouri. Rosary is at 9:45 a.m., visitation is at 10:00 a.m., and Funeral Mass is at 11:00 a.m. A lunch reception will be held at St. Sabina following the Mass. And the Committal Service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Sabina Catholic Church.