Virginia Lee Piveral
1931 –2023
Virginia Lee Piveral, 92, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Maryville Living Center.
Virginia was born on January 27, 1931 in Maryville, Missouri to Hershel and Virginia (Shelton) Collins. She was graduate of Bolckow High School. Virginia worked as a housekeeper but primarily was a homemaker for her family. She was a member of the Maryville Garden Club, former Boy Scout and Girl Scout Leader and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross.
She married Robert E. Piveral on May 7, 1949 in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1990. She was also preceded by her parents, son and daughter-in-law, Jesse (Cheryl) Piveral, daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl (Gene) Pierson, three grandchildren, Dr. Brenda Boehm, Sharon Snuffer and David (Tiffany) Piveral.
Survivors include her children, Lynn (Al) Boehm, Robert (Xiu Ling) Piveral, Richard (Rita) Piveral and Mike (Sharon) Piveral; three sisters, Pat Baker, Mary Hicks and Joyce McMichael; three brothers, Jerry Collins, Jim Collins and John Collins; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Service 11am Tuesday, March 21st at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Maryville Garden Club or a charity of your choice.