Virginia Irene Perkins
1929-2023
Virginia Irene Perkins, 94, of Kansas City Missouri, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Virginia was born on February 27, 1929 in Parnell, Missouri to Henry and Goldie (Prather) DeFreece.
She graduated from Parnell High School and moved to Kansas City where she resided the rest of her life. Virginia married Edwin C. Perkins on January 29, 1955 in Kansas City, where they shared 66 years of marriage together. Virginia was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was renowned for her taco making, which she acquired working off and on for 31 years with her friend, owner and founder of In-A-Tub. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church and Beta Sigma Phi.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters: Jeanette DeFreece and Marilyn Runde. Virginia is survived by her five children: Peggy Burns (David); Ted Perkins (Marissa); Ed Perkins Jr.; Andy Perkins (Cheyenne); and Stacey Perkins (Joe Diamond); five grandchildren: TJ Perkins (Nicole); Tiffany Perkins; Taylor Burns (Amanda); Tanner Burns, and Jessica Perkins; one great grandchild: James Perkins; 10 siblings: Mona Rogers (Mike); JoElla Gilbert; Helen Beal; Kathryn Langley (Hershel); Jack DeFreece (Linda); David DeFreece; Jim DeFreece (Janice); Vickie Kling (John); Debbie Busby, and Sharon DeFreece; brother and sisters-in-law: Jerry and Carol Ann Perkins and Darlene Rankel; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Funeral services have been set for Friday, September 29, 2023, at St. Therese Catholic Church. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow. A private Committal Service and burial will be held at Terrace Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Therese Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. Memories of Virginia and condolences may be shared at .meyersfuneralchapel.com