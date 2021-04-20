Virgil G. Carmichael
1927-2021
Virgil G. Carmichael, 94, of Maryville, Missouri passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Virgil was born on March 30, 1927 in Pickering, Missouri to John M. and Pearl B. (Damgar) Carmichael. He attended the Sunrise School. Virgil served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a lifelong farmer and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. He was a former member of the Pickering United Methodist Church, the Pickering Lions Club and had served on the North Nodaway School Board.
He married Geneva Margueritte Neely on September 10, 1949 in Pickering, Missouri. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include their daughters, Libby (Tom) Stiens and Susan (Bob) Randle of Maryville; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Donna Mae) Carmichael, Maryville; two sisters-in-law, Betty Clayton and Wanda Hopkins both of St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Jamie (Marilyn) Neely, Missouri Valley, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Hazel Bleich and her husband, Otto and two brothers-in-law, Dale Clayton and Dr. George T. Hopkins.
Mr. Carmichael has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.
The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Maryville.
