Vincent Tobin,79, passed away peacefully at his home in Goodyear, AZ on Monday July 3rd.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, son Ryan, daughter Shannon, sisters, Teresa Hackett and Kathleen Dolph, brother Bill Tobin, brother-in-law, Tom Dolph, sisters-in-laws Katy Tobin and Dusene Tobin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Nora Tobin, brothers, Paul and Al Tobin, sister Louise Madden, sister-in-law Melba Tobin, and brothers-in-law Bill Hackett and Jim Madden.
He spent his entire career coaching football starting at the University of Missouri. After leaving the
University of Missouri, he joined the Canadian Football League. Following a six-year stint with the B.C.
Lions, Vince joined the USFL with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars. As the defensive coordinator he
helped lead them to two league championships. He next joined the NFL serving as the defensive
coordinator for the Chicago Bears. His 1986 Chicago Bears defense set the then league record for fewest
points allowed in a season. His next stop was as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for
two seasons. He was named the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 1996. His Cardinals career was
highlighted in 1998 with the franchise's first playoff victory in 51 years. He finished his career coaching one season with the Detroit Lions and one season with the Green Bay Packers.
Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 noon, Friday, July 14th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Patricks Cemetery in Maryville, Missouri. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 13th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
