Victoria “Vikkie” Larsen
Victoria “Vikkie” (Hurst) Larsen, 75 of Cumming, Iowa passed away May 26, 2023, at her home.
She was born July 19, 1947, to the late John and Edith (Thompson) Evans Jr.
Vikkie was raised in Sioux City and attended many schools throughout her time in Iowa. Her parents moved to St. Joseph, Missouri when she was 16. That is where she met, and married Keith Dewayne Hurst Sr. in February of 1966. They were married after only being together for 2 weeks. They stayed married for almost 45 years, until Keith passed away in 2011. They had nine children that they raised together. Vikkie Hurst remarried Theodore “Ted” Larsen in September of 2014. They were married until he passed away in 2018.
In 1986, Vikkie attended Maryville Vo Tech Community. She graduated in 1987 as an L.P.N. and Intravenous Therapy.
She worked in many different departments in the different hospitals that she worked. Taking care of the elderly was her passion. She worked over 40 years as an L.P.N when she retired in September of 2006.
Vikkie was a person who loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for sewing, quilting, reading romance novels, fishing, gardening, and much more.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Dale Evans, Greg Evans, and Ronald “Ronnie” Evans and sister Sandy Guyer; husbands Keith Hurst Sr., Ted Larsen; mother-in-law: Izyel “mom” George, sons; James “Jim” Hurst and Jeffrey “Jeff” Hurst; and grandson Johnathon “John” Hurst.
Survivors include her children Keith (Cynthia) Hurst Jr. of Springfield, Missouri; Christina (Ben) Justus of St. Joseph, Missouri; Tammie (Dick) Sanders of Mound City, Missouri; Vanessa Hurst of Cumming, Iowa; Pamela (Jeff) Elm of Greeley, Colorado; Marcus (Kayla) Hurst of Cameron, Missouri; and Tony (Kristine) Hurst of Parnell, Missouri; and her granddaughter Mackenzy Henjes of Skidmore, Missouri.
Services were held Friday, June 2, 2023, 11 a.m. at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel, with burial following at Quitman Cemetery. Visitation was held June 1, 2023, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. A luncheon with fellowship followed the burial.