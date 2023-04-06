Victoria Hickerson Crandell
1947-2023
Victoria Hickerson Crandell, 75, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Liberty Hospital.
Victoria was born on July 19, 1947 in Maryville, Missouri to the late Charles and Eugenia (Gorman) Hickerson. She was a 1965 graduate of Park Hill High School and worked in customer service for Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, cooking and history.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Law, Parker, Colorado, sister, Sherry Evans, Parkville, Missouri; niece and nephew, Tiffany and Tiger “Pooh” Perdomo, Parkville, Missouri.
Graveside services 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
