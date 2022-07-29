VICTOR WELCH
1972-2022
Victor was the eldest of three brothers (Wilfred Welch of Excelsior Springs, Missouri and Todd Welch of Fairfield, California) born January 24, 1972 from the marriage of Lawrence Welch, Fairfield, California, and Norma Welch of Vallejo, California. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Welch, formerly of DeLaSantos.
Victor graduated from Armijo High School in Fairfield in 1990. Victor had a strong business savvy and spent a lot of his time trying to get rich. He told all of his friends he planned to retire at the age of 32. He started many businesses from a contractual service in Fairfield called Primary Solutions to driving many of his own end dump dirt trucks. He would often get paid to haul earth away from a location and then find someone to buy the earth he would haul to another location. Therefore “making money coming and going” His health became an issue right around the time of his wife’s death when he developed Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He fought the cancer and won, only for another form of cancer to develop in 2021 this time in his digestive system. The cancer was very quickly developing and sadly killed him before many of his family even knew he was ill.
The Welch family has very strong roots in Parnell, Missouri, where many of Larry Welch’s nieces and nephews still reside. Larry was the seventh son of Frank and Christy Welch who had many kids due to being Catholic and needing lots of help around the farm in the early 1900’s. Victor liked the peacefulness and honest labor being on the family farm afforded him. So he wished to be laid to rest with the rest of his ancestors in Parnell.
The family requests the presence of family and friends at graveside services in the St Joseph Cemetery in Parnell, Missouri September, 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., family will provide information of the celebration of life after proceedings. If wishing to send flowers, please have them sent to the cemetery.