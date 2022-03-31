Verona “Dottie” Brown
1939-2022
Verona “Dottie” Brown, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
On May 29, 1939 she was born in Axtel, Kansas to James and Lucy (Goodwin) Ward.
She married Roy B. Brown in Savannah, Missouri on December 30, 1993. He survives of the home.
Dottie was an avid sports fan, especially football. She loved keeping up with all of her grandkids. She enjoyed her house plants, animals, and watching reality television.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kelly Wilcox; sister, Loneta Enright; and her children’s father, Lyle “Shorty” Wilcox.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Kim Wilcox-Rice (Rod Rice); grandchildren, Dylan and Morgan Rice, Rachael, Brandon, Blake, Remington and Brock Wilcox, Christopher and Torri Kephart; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Lilyth, Creed, and Topher; fur baby, Buddy; extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Nodaway County Humane Society, 829 South Depot Street, Maryville, Missouri 64468. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.