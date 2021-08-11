Vernon Lee DeField
1936 -2021
Vernon Lee DeField passed peacefully from this life on June 13, 2021 surrounded by family.
Vernon was born in Worth, Missouri, the only child of Clifford & Estelle (Adkins) DeField, on August 21, 1936. He spent his childhood in Worth, graduating from Grant City High School in 1954.
In December 1955 he married the love of his life, Colleen (Fletchall) of Worth County. In the fall of 1958 they moved to Kansas City, Missouri and he became employed by FW Woolworth. The family subsequently moved to Maryville, Missouri in 1972, where they owned their own card and gift shop, De’s Boutique. In 1977 he went to work for Ozark National Life Insurance and NIS Security Co. which he ritired from in 1997. He and Colleen loved buying and selling antiques as well as traveling across the world. He believed strongly in his faith and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. A warm and socialable person, Vernon had a subtle wit and numerous friends through his church and neighborhood. In his retirement he enjoyed woodworking and leatherworking.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife Colleen, of the home; children Randy (Marcy) of Nixa, Missouri and Janell (Ron) Taylor of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren Kevin (Jenny) DeField of Ozark, Missouri, Erin Taylor of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Logan (Ashley) Taylor of Kansas City, Missouri, Drew Taylor of Denver, Colorado: family and friends everywhere.
Graveside services will be held on August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Grant City Cemetery, Grant City, Missouri. Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City is in charge of graveside service arrangements.