Vernal E. Barrett-Lawnick
1922-2020
Vernal E. Barrett-Lawnick, 98, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Maryville Living Center.
Vernal was born on October 9, 1922 in Tribune, Kansas to James Monroe and Effie Mae (Patterson) Clardy. She was a graduate of the Skidmore High School and was an LPN in Sheridan, Wyoming and at the Fairfax Community Hospital. She was a member of the Skidmore Christian Church and was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands, Ernest F. “Jake” Barrett and Paul V. Lawnick, daughter, Mary Margaret Swaney, two granddaughters, Michelle Green and Kristen Barrett, great-grandson, Zachary “DJ” Barrett and three sons-in-law, Glen Mitchell, Walter W. Green and Edward Swaney and six siblings.
Survivors include four children, Harriett Mitchell, Mexico, Missouri, Velma E. Green, Moberly, Missouri, Lester E. Barrett, Rosalia, Kansas and James H. Barrett, Hastings, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.