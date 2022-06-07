Vera Deeanne Armstrong
1938-2022
Vera Deeanne Armstrong, 83, of Clarinda, Iowa, and formerly of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Vera was born on November 8, 1938, in Hamburg, Iowa, to Everett and Lettie Isabelle (Cass) Dankof. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her son-in-law, Mike Hoskins, daughter-in-law, Patty Armstrong, her brother, Everett Dankof, Jr, and her sister, Donna Boren.
She graduated from Hamburg High School in 1956 and was a homemaker. She was of the Protestant Faith.
On November 9, 1957, in Hamburg, Iowa, Vera was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Armstrong, and he passed away on November 19, 2006, after 49 years of marriage.
Vera leaves behind her four children, Denise Hoskins, Clarinda, Iowa, Kenneth Lee (Kathy) Armstrong, Burlington Junction, Missouri, Danny Armstrong, St. Joseph, Missouri, and David (Hellen) Armstrong, Camdenton, Missouri; four sisters, Yvonne Dalton, Hamburg, Iowa, Billie Hermson, Union, Nebraska, Sandy Dirks, Grimes, Iowa, and Debbie Adams, Omaha, Nebraska; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Armstrong has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Memorials services will be at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will be in the Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa.
No formal visitation is planned. Memorials are suggested to the Camp Farwesta of Northwest Missouri.