Tyler LeRoy Kirsch
2005-2023
Tyler LeRoy Kirsch, 17, Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska.
Tyler was born in Maryville, on June 14, 2005, to parents, Brent Steven Kirsch, and Maggie Renee Conz. He lived in the area all his life.
While attending West Nodaway High School in Burlington Junction, he played football, baseball, and ran cross country. He was a member of the FFA, and had received his Green Hand award, and an award in Agronomy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and horseback riding.
Tyler was working on his GED and was planning on enlisting in the US Marine Corps in the fall.
He was an organ donor and had spoken about that in school.
Preceded him in death was his uncle, Michael Wilmes, and his aunt, Jolene Headrick.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Steve and Linda Kirsch, who he lived with and were his legal guardians, and Patricia Ann Kirsch, and Steve and Kathy Conz. His brother, Tayton Michael Kirsch; three half-brothers, Trace, Teagan and Tanner Conz; his half-sister, Aliyah Kirsch; five uncles, Keenan (Jordan) Kirsch, Arnold, Missouri, David Conz, Smithville, Missouri, Justin Kirsch, Maryville, Mark Conz, Maryville, Cody Alexander, Kearney, Missouri; two aunts, Kelly (Chad) Point, Pass Christian, Mississippi, and Emily (Chad) Scotton, Maryville, and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life service will be at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Bridge, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.