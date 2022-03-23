Trudy Oglesby Reynolds
1951-2021
Trudy Oglesby Reynolds, Wathena, Kansas, formerly from Maryville, was born to Vilas Oglesby and Shirley (Samson) Oglesby Reynolds on October 25, 1951, and passed away on December 30, 2021.
Her parents and brother, Kirby, predeceased her. She is survived by her children Kerri (Justin) Loper, Erik Alford, and Emily (Blake) Belgram; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and siblings Roger (Colleen) Oglesby, Jan (George) Kobzej, Cindy (Charlie) Roach, Steve (Darlene Close) Oglesby, Terry (Jacque) Oglesby, Jennifer (Jason) Andrews, and Ivan (Lindsey) Reynolds.
Visitation will be March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m., the funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Inurnment will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri. www.bramfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary.