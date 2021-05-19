Travis Smith
1959-2021
Travis Smith, 61, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home.
Travis was born on November 4, 1959 in Maryville, Missouri to Charles and Donna (Titus) Smith. He was a 1978 graduate of North Nodaway High School. He was truck driver for Allen’s Country Mix until his retirement. Travis was a volunteer Firefighter for the Union Township and search and rescue and was very active in the community. Travis loved horses, trail riding, camping, his International Tractor and being with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Linda of the home; daughter Amanda Smith, parents, Charles and Donna Smith; special nephew, Dustin (Amy) Smith and their children; two brothers, Jubal (Sandra) Smith and their children and Steven (Terri) Smith and their children; sister, Leanna (Kip) Gunnel and their children and his special grandchildren, Rhianna and Wilder Hansen.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Brandy Gast.
Mr. Smith has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial dinner will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5th at the Pickering Community Building.