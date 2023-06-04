TOM SPIRE
Tom Spire, 72, of Skidmore, Missouri passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at his home.
Tom was born on June 4, 1950 in Maryville, Missouri to William Victor, Sr. and Theresa Berniece Spire. He was a 1968 graduate of Maryville High School and served in the United States Army.
He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 100. Tom was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bill Spire, brother-in-law Robert Harmon, infant brother and sister, David and Judy Spire and his companion, Mary Mace.
Survivors include his son, Richard (Tammie) Spire, three grandchildren, Cammeron (Amber) Spire, Sammantha Spire and Allycia (Nick) Leslie; nine great-grandchildren, Isaiah Spire, Levi Spire, Austyn Spire, Kylynn Spire, Cammdyn Spire, Izzy Spire, Bryson Spire, Ella Leslie and Luke Leslie; siblings, Mary (Bill) Beatty, John Spire, Carolyn Harmon, Pat Dyer, Helen (Marvin) Derks, Emma (Ed) Walker, George (Debbie) Spire, Barb (Stephan) Sheil, Sam Spire, Ron (Carla) Spire and Vickie (Mike) Kempf.
Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday, June 8th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri. Rosary 6pm Wednesday, June 7th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8pm. The family suggests memorials be made in care of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.