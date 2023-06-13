Todd Michael Rickabaugh
1971-2023
Todd Michael Rickabaugh, 51, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at his home.
Todd was born on October 11, 1971 in Maryville, to Lynn and Nancy J. (Redden) Rickabaugh. Todd was a 1991 graduate of Maryville High School and worked for MFA Agri Services as an applicator and truck driver.
Todd enjoyed camping, tractor cruises, golf and hunting. He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 464 and Knights of Columbus.
He married Rachelle Heflin on June 20, 1992 in Maryville, Missouri. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sons, Austin Rickabaugh and Trevor Rickabaugh both of Maryville; his mother, Nancy Rickabaugh, Maryville, Missouri; brother, Tim (DeAnne) Rickabaugh, Jefferson City, Missouri and sister, Jennifer (Stan) Boulting, Ravenwood, Missouri; grandfather, Lavelle Rickabaugh; mother-in-law, Ann Heflin, brother-in-law, Scott Heflin; nephews, Dylan Boulting, Levi (Haley) Boulting and Kale Heflin and aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
Todd was preceded by his father, Lynn Rickabaugh, maternal grandparents, John and Rosetta Redden, paternal grandmother, Dorothy Rickabaugh and father-in-law, Marlin Heflin.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri. Parish Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 464 or Three Oaks Hospice.