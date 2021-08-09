Tiffany Elizabeth Piveral
1990-2021
Tiffany Elizabeth (Lear) Piveral, 30, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Tiffany was born on August 24, 1990 in Fairfax, Missouri to Darryl Lear and Melanie (Shreve) Lear. She was a 2009 graduate of the Mound City High School. Tiffany was a stay at home mother.
Tiffany married David Scott Piveral on June 13, 2009. David preceded her in death on April 17, 2020. She was also preceded by her paternal grandparents, Janice and David Lear, maternal grandparents, John and Helen Shreve, sister-in-law, Sharon Snuffer, aunts, Darlene Lear, Linda Poisel and Sharon Koons, uncles, Rodrick Shreve, Myron Shreve and cousin, Steven Poisel.
She is survived by her three children, Tyler R., Kaitlyn G. and Logan S. Piveral; her parents, Darryl and Melanie Lear, Mound City, Missouri; sister, Shanda (John) Roach, Maryville, Missouri and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 12 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11at Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.