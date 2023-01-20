Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr.
1965-2023
Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr. 58, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home.
Thomas was born on July 19, 1965 in Modesto, California to Tommy R. and Hazel L. (Caldwell) Hinton, Sr. He was a graduate of Martin Luther King, Jr. High School in Modesto, California. While in Modesto he worked for Burger King, after moving to Maryville he joined McDonalds and attended the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Hinton; mother, Hazel Silva, two brothers, Paul (Mary) Hinton and Anthony Hinton; sister, Lois (Seane) Culbertson; aunt and uncle Ruth and Henry; three grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Graveside services 2pm Tuesday, January 24 at Bennett Lane Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri. There will be no visitation held. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com