Thomas Robert Green
1956-2023
Thomas Robert Green was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 15, 1956, to Ruth and James Green II. He passed away on May 12, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He traveled the world and lived in Zanzibar, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, and Los Angeles before returning home to the Midwest to stay with his niece, Dyan, and her husband, Lou Akkouche.
Tom was a dancer, choreographer, performer, hotel owner, visual artist, AIDS activist, group facilitator, writer, and potter-sculptor.
He is survived by two nieces, Dyan Green Akkouche and Josephine Green Zhang, two nephews, Alan Green and Ben Green, two brothers, Richard Green and James Green III, and his dear canine companion, Tootie. He had friends in many corners of the world and spoke of them often.
We say goodbye to Thomas and are comforted that he has finally reunited with his beloved Amancio. Thomas wrote: “I was a lover of travel and cultures. Barcelona is where I found the love of my life and where I place my heart. Art was my life’s passion and purpose.”
A service will take place for Tom in late July (TBA) 2023 in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcast through Zoom to allow for long-distance attendance. His ashes will be spread on Montjunic in Barcelona, Spain as he wished.