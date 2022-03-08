Theodore (Teddy) Warren Lang
1993-2022
Theodore (Teddy) Warren Lang, 28, of Naples, Florida, passed away on March 7, 2022.
He was born to parents Dan Lang and Julie Bram Lang, on October 21, 1993 in Kansas City, Missouri.
He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School, Prairie Village, Kansas in 2012.
He went on to study business at University of Kansas.
Teddy worked in many restaurants in Kansas City and Naples. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, being a supportive friend, and spoiling his pets and family members.
Teddy is survived by his father, Dan of Overland Park, Kansas, mother, Julie of Naples, Florida, and sister, Hannah of Miami Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his grandmother Georgia Lang, of Prairie Village, Kansas, uncle and aunt Jeff and Kim Bram of Maryville, Missouri, cousins David, Adrian, Jessica and Jackson, and partner Rosalyn Morse.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Phil Bram and Norma Clark, paternal grandfather Warren Lang, aunt Syd Brannan, and cousin Jenny Brannan.
Cremation services are pending at the Legacy Options Funeral and Cremation Services, Naples, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Teddy’s name to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary. Visit alwaysandfurever.org