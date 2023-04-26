Theodore Garrison Robinson
1935-2023
Theodore Garrison Robinson, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, surrounded by his children.
(Ted) graduated from Maryville High in 1953; attended the University of Missouri – Columbia for two years, graduated from Northwest Missouri College (now NWMSU) with a degree in business administration and met Ann, the love of his life. Ted served a 2-year tour with the Army in Germany. He began his banking career at City National Bank, working in the transit department. In 1961, Ted and Ann were married and moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he accepted a job as a regional bank examiner for the United States Comptroller of Currency, U.S. Department, Kansas City.
Ted’s first job in banking was working for his uncles at Nodaway Valley Bank (NVB) at age 10 cancelling checks and posting envelopes. Upon the death of his uncle, Chilton Robinson, President of NVB, in 1964, Ted and Ann moved to Maryville so he could assume his role as Vice President in the bank. He was elected President of NVB on September 7, 1977, and served in that role until 1995, when he was named CEO/Chairman of the Board. He resigned his duties of CEO in 2005 but remained Chairman of the Board until his resignation in 2015. He served as Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors of NVB Bancshares from 2015 until his death. He served NVB and his family for almost 60 years. Ted ushered the bank into the computer era and continued to improve and grow the bank throughout his many years of service. Turning the reign over to his son, James in 2004, was his proudest professional moment.
Ted was a steady booster of Maryville’s courthouse square and lent his quiet support to civic improvement projects over the years as well as serving on the Board of Regents at NWMSU. He maintained an active interest in community affairs for the betterment of Maryville and Nodaway County.
It goes unsaid that NWMSU football has lost their biggest fan. Ted loved his Bearcats and helped in various ways to support the football team, its coaches, and some players throughout the years. He had an undying love for the game of golf, serving as President of the Maryville Country club. He had a lifelong passion for the St. Louis Cardinals, and cherished the memories of traveling to many parts of the world with his wife, Ann.
The family would like to thank Dr. Davin Turner for caring for their father through the end and for being his great friend. As well as everyone at Living Community and Freudenthal Hospice who cared for him.
Ted was preceded in death by his father and mother, two sisters, his wife of 47 years, Ann Cowan Robinson, and his faithful dog Sophie.
He leaves behind his daughters, Jennie (Dan) Robinson Sommers and Susan Robinson (Kyle Hill) and his son James (Andrea) Garrison Robinson, as well as six grandchildren: Daniel Robinson Sommers, Harrison Robinson Sommers, Theodore Robinson Sommers, Elizabeth Ann Robinson, James Mitchell Robinson, and George Robinson Sommers.
A Celebration of Life will be held on the NWMSU Campus at the Hughes Fieldhouse, Sunday at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to NWMSU Football Program in care of Nodaway Valley Bank or Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.