Teryl Heflin Bass
1952-2023
Teryl (Brown) Heflin Bass, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Independence Manor in Independence, Missouri.
Teryl was born on June 17, 1952 in Maryville, Missouri to Virgil and Veda (McGinnis) Brown. She was a graduate of North Nodaway High School and worked as a dental assistant for several years and retired from Ford Motor Company in Kansas City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, twin baby brothers, Lee and Dee and her husband, Omar Bass.
Survivors include her children, Tera Heflin and Troy Heflin; grandson, Talon Taylor; brother, Trevis Brown and three nephews, Devon, Derrick and Dustin.
Mrs. Bass has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorials to the Animal Shelter of your choice. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com