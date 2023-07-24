Terry Lynn Van Houton
1962-2023
Terry Lynn Van Houton, 62, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 18, 2023, in Sedalia.
Terry was born on June 4, 1962, in Albany, Missouri, to Larry Gladfelder and Patricia (McGeorge) Gladfelder. Her parents preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her brother Quinton Gladfelder.
She had worked in food service for many years. She was of the Baptist faith. She liked Harley Davidson motorcycle, cooking for her family, watching CSI on TV, and gardening.
Terry leaves behind her three sons, Brian, Michael and Joseph Hembrough; her two brothers, Gary Gladfelter, Sedalia, and Brian Lovell, North Carolina; two sisters, Sherry Bougher, Sedalia, Roxanna Holiday, St. Joseph, Missouri, and stepsister, Tammy Baker, Lexington, Missouri, and nieces and nephews.
Terry has been cremated and her graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, Missouri.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.