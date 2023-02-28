Terry Francis McMichael
Terry Francis McMichael, 61, Maryville, passed away February 26, 2023 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
Terry was born November 10, 1961, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. His parents were Francis David McMichael and Glenda Sue (Dudley) McMichael. He was preceded in death by his mother who passed away in October of 2022.
He attended Maryville High School and later earned his GED.
Terry worked his entire life as a maintenance worker in several different business. For many years he was a custodian at the Maryville High School.
On September 18, 1981 in Grant City, Missouri he was united in marriage to Connie LaVern Force. She survives of the home.
Terry enjoyed going to Rock and Roll concerts. He and Connie traveled all over the United States attending car shows. He loved driving and showing off his customized 1966 Chevy Chevelle. Terry loved his children and grandchildren.
His survivors include his wife Connie, his father Francis, three daughters: Jenifer (Steve) Hendrix of Reeds Springs, Missouri, Daphne (Max) Carney of Branson, Missouri, April (Robert) Hedglin of Pennsylvania, brother James Howard (Cheri) McMichael of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The service time will be 2:00 PM. The burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery Guilford, Missouri.
The family will meet with family and friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.