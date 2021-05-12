Terry E. Nicholas
1952-2021
Terry E. Nicholas, 68, of Burlington Junction, Missouri passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center of a massive heart attack.
Terry was born on August 3, 1952 in Maryville, to Robert L. and Neva L. (Evans) Nicholas. Terry lived on the same farm his entire life, where he enjoyed raising cattle with his son Connor. He loved the country life. He married Kay Bennett on June 6, 1987 in Burlington Junction, in the old church. They enjoyed 33 years of marriage before his passing.
Terry and Kay were blessed with the birth of their son Connor. He was and is a source of love, pride and joy. Terry was a lifelong member of the Burlington Junction Christian Church and has served as Board President, Treasurer, Adult Sunday School Teacher and Elder. He was a member of the Missouri Simmental Association, Southwest Iowa Simmental Group, Farmers Mutual of Nodaway County. He operated Terry Nicholas Insurance where he has been an agent for 44 years and various other insurance agencies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Terry is survived by his wife Kay, son, Connor and future daughter-in-law, Heather; brother-in-law, Craig Bennett and Lorraine; nephew, Jordan Bennett and much loved mother-in-law, Faye Bennett, cousins and good friends.
Terry was easy-going, had a good sense of humor, and a sweet smile. He always thought of others and was an organ donor.
Service 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the First Christian Church of Burlington Junction. Burial Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Junction. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Burlington Junction. The family suggests memorials to the First Christian Church or Shriners Children’s Hospital.
