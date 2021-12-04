Terry Alan Troncin
1978-2021
Terry Alan Troncin, 43, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Terry was born on January 27, 1978, in Jacksonville, Florida to Lonnie and Mary (Blake) Troncin. He has worked in the construction industry for many years. Terry enjoyed his pet raccoons, flying drones and was an MMA Fighter.
Survivors include two children, Abby Troncin and Roman Hudson; his mother, Mary Troncin; his companion, April Morast; and her children, Maddie Mallari and Damien and Robert Willmore; two sisters, Talena Gebbie and Becky Wood; aunt, Patty Ashworth; two uncles, Bill Blake and Charles Blake; four nieces, Samantha Yoder, Kennedy Titus, December Tyler and Britney Wood; four nephews, Jonathan Gebbie, Zackery Gebbie, Cody Wood and Cooper Chesnut and five cousins, Melissa Cook, Jeremy Blake, Josh Blake, Michelle Brown and Steven Brown.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Alfie Blake.
Mr. Troncin has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Private Family Service will be held. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.