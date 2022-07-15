Teri L. Redford
1963-2022
Teri L. (Wilmes) Redford, 59, of Maryville, Missouri completed her journey here on earth on July 15, 2022.
Teri was born on June 26, 1963 to Richard and Darlene (Cooper) Wilmes. She lived a blessed life.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua, her grandparents, George and Gertrude Wilmes and James and Berta Cooper.
Teri is survived by her son, Jason Redford and grandchildren, Gabriel, Lottie, Xander, and Darius. She is also survived by her parents, Richard and Darlene Wilmes; sister, Diane (Stanley) Chesnut; brothers, Randy (Jessie), Martin (Sandy), Kelly (Sue), Jeff, Mickey (Christy), and Gary (Cheryl) and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Mosaic Cancer Center to help others, and Dr. AJ and staff to continue their fight against cancer.
Teri’s family sends a special “Thank You” to Mosaic Hospice for their wonderful care of their beloved Teri.