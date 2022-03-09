Tanya Wilson
1959-2022
Tanya Wilson left behind her worldly pains and went to join her heavenly family on March 8, 2022. Tanya Sue Birkenholz was born on June 21, 1959, to Alice Jean (Mires) and Vilas Earl “John” Birkenholz. Tanya spent her entire life in the Maryville area. Growing up she had a great childhood making lots of memories with her sisters, cousins, and friends. She was the youngest daughter and admits to being spoiled by her two older sisters.
She married Mark Wilson on December 31, 1985, in Maryville. They welcomed their only child in June of 1989, a daughter named Kelsey. Tanya waitressed many places over the course of her career and she was always quick with a comeback for her sassy customers. She worked at Terry’s House of Heartburn for many years before purchasing the restaurant herself and renaming it Tanya’s Café.
In 2009 she gained a son-in-law, Aaron Noble. In the next few years, she enjoyed visiting Kelsey and Aaron in Florida periodically before they moved back to the Maryville area. Tanya’s mother, Alice Jean, moved in with her and Mark and she enjoyed taking care of her mother and spending so much time with her.
Tanya enjoyed classic TV shows, game shows, reading and traveling. She always tried to lend a hand where she could. Tanya loved animals and always fed the stray cats in the neighborhood; just drive by her house and you can see the herd of them! Tanya fought breast cancer twice in her life and would urge you to talk to your doctor for regular testing. Early detection can add many years to your life.
Tanya was preceded in death by her mother and father, her parents-in-law, Charlotte and Mitt Wilson, her niece Heather Emery and great-niece Alexus Strough. She is survived by her husband Mark, daughter and son-in-law, Kelsey and Aaron Noble, her sisters Linda Emery and Vicki Birkenholz, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved beagle, Charlie. To her childhood friends Linda, Sheila, Ruby, Brenda, Cathy, and Stella, she says: Thanks for the memories.
Tanya’s service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. She will be buried at Rose Hill Cemetery Parnell, Missouri, along with the ashes of her first beagle, Hound Dog. No formal visitation will be held.
In remembrance of Tanya’s life, any charitable donations may be made to the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Hospice Fund.