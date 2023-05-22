Sweeney Paul Stutes, III
1947-2023
Sweeney Paul Stutes, III, 75, of Maryville, and formerly of Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home, north of Maryville.
Sweeney was born in Crowley, Louisiana, on July 19, 1947. His parents were Sweeney Paul and Maud (Comeaux) Stutes, II. They preceded him in death. He had moved to this area 14 years ago.
He had proudly served his Country in the United States Army.
He worked many years at Conoco Oil as a controller in the oil processing industry.
Sweeney enjoyed gardening and fishing, and professed being a “stay at home retiree.” He liked and watched the New Orleans Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia of the home; his two sons, Nathan Stutes, Tyler, Texas, and Adrian Stutes, Lake Charles, Louisiana; his daughter, Sophie Stutes, Lake Charles, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Scott, Elliott, Finn Stutes, Vega Tower, and Keria Meyers.