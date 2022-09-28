Steven Ray Christiason
1963-2022
Steven Ray Christiason, 59, Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center, ER, Maryville.
Steve was born on May 8, 1963, in Topeka, Kansas. His parents were Jerry and Janice (Isaacs) Christiason. They preceded him in death.
He lived many years in Kansas City, Missouri, and had moved to Maryville two years ago. He had been a cook at Danny’s Bar-B-Que, in Kansas City. Steve had attended the Abiding Love Baptist Church in Harrisonville, Missouri.
He is survived by his fiancé, Terri R. Palmer, Maryville, his four sons and two daughters, his brother Eddie (Kathy) Christiason, Lyndon, Kansas, and his sister, Kathy Lyons, Lyndon, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Steve has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Terri and family to help with final expenses.