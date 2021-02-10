Steven L. Hanig
1951-2021
Steven L. Hanig, 69, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Nodaway Nursing Home.
Steven was born on December 5, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Joseph and Ila (Smith) Hanig. He was a graduate of Maryville High School and was a retired member of the Missouri National Guard. He worked for Strickland Construction in Olathe, Kansas and Strickland Farms in Weston, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Katherine Hanig.
He is survived by his children, Billy (Cindy) Williams, Clarinda, Iowa, Stephanie (Chad) Christiansen, Hudson, Wisconsin, Jarod McIntosh, Phoenix, Arizona, Samantha Everhart, Casa Grande, Arizona and Caleb Hanig, Maryville, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; one sister, Carol Pope, Maryville, Missouri and two brothers, Philip Hanig, Virginia and Mike (Cyndi) Hanig, Burlington Junction, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hanig has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held. The family suggests memorials be made in care of Mosaic Hospice of Maryville. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.