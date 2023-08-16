Steve Reidlinger
1951-2023
Steve Reidlinger, 72, of Cassville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Steve was born on March 6, 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri to William C. and Julia P. (Malone) Reidlinger. He was a graduate of Ruskin High School and worked in the construction industry. He had worked on the Trans-Atlantic Pipeline in Alaska for 20 years with Union Local 942 and also was engaged in farming for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include his four siblings, William (Ellie) Reidlinger, Mary Nap, Ed Reidlinger, Arlene (Rick) Stiles and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at St. Peters Catholic Church, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Reidlinger will be cremated following the service. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society or ASPCA.