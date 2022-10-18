Steve H. Bolt, Sr
1956-2022
Steven (Steve) Harold Bolt, Sr, 66, of Essex, Iowa, entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at New Beginnings Church in Shenandoah. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation and viewing at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah Thursday evening, October 20, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Lamar Cemetery, Nodaway County, Missouri. Memorials in lieu of flowers, are being directed to the Bolt Family.
Preceding Steve in death were his parents, Harold (Mildred) Bolt; and brother, Raymond Bolt. When Steven was 17 yrs. old, he went into the Navy for 16 yrs.
Steven is survived by his wife, Barb (Langford) Bolt of 26 yrs; children, David (Tara) Bolt, Christina Uhe, and Steven (Barb) Bolt Jr; stepchildren, Jon (Sherie) Langford, Tonya (TJ) Gregory, Heather (Les) Smyser. Combined he has 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.