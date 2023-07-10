Stetson Ashley Jackson
1984-2023
Stetson Ashley Jackson, 38, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Stetson was born in Maryville, Missouri, on August 4, 1984, to Randy M. and Kara L. (Akin) Jackson. He had lived in Nodaway County all his life.
He graduated from South Nodaway High School in Barnard, in 2003, and had attended Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Stetson was a contractor and owner and operator of S&S Jackson Construction.
He was a loyal member and Deacon of the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. He had gone on many local and foreign church mission trips over the years.
Stetson liked the outdoors, and especially hunting, fishing and playing golf. He had recently returned from a bear hunting trip to Alaska.
On March 12, 2005, at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Stetson was united in marriage to Sarah Jamine Lewis. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Gavin Miles, Aubrey Paige and Hayden Grace Jackson, of the home. His parents, Randy and Kara Jackson, Barnard, his sister, Shanelle (Dallas) Kidd, Lenexa, Kansas, and brother, Sterling (Melissa) Jackson, Savannah, Missouri, his maternal grandfather, Max Akin, Maryville, and nieces and nephews, Wyatt and Morgan Jackson, and MacKinzie, Lilly and Sailor Kidd.
His paternal grandparents, Beverly and Doyle Jackson, his maternal grandmother, Lela Fern Akin, and his Uncle Rodney Jackson preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery, Pumpkin Center, Missouri.
The family will greet friends from 6-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.
Memorials can be given to the Laura Street Baptist Church Youth Ministry, or if you’d like to donate to establish a fund to help with the children’s future use, make checks payable to Sarah Jackson.