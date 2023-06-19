Stephanie D. Allen
1959-2023
Stephanie D. “Steph” Allen, 64, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at her home.
Steph was born on March 13, 1959 in Maryville, Missouri to the late Bob and Rose (Elliott) Allen. She was a 1977 graduate of Maryville High School and had worked for Allen’s Butchering and Processing and was a custodian at Northwest Missouri State University. Steph enjoyed her family and friends and was an animal lover.
Survivors include her son, Alex Allen Catterson; two brothers, Charlie (Lucretia) Allen, John (Jeanette) Allen; three sisters, Barb Walker, Carla Hines and Lisa (Rick) Redden.
Services 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society.