Stella M. Wiederholt
1931-2022
Stella M. Wiederholt, 91, of Coralville, Iowa, died Friday, February 11,2022 at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.
A celebration of Stella’s life is scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the Bird House/Hospice Home of Johnson County. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.
Born January 18,1931 in Conception, Missouri, the daughter of Jack and Julia (O’Connor) Lynch, Stella was raised in Conception and graduated from Conception High School in Conception.
On January 21, 1952, she married Delbert “Bud” Wiederholt in Conception Jct., Missouri. Stella and Delbert had seven children: Linda, Mary Ellen, Robert, Teresa Duden (Scott), Liesa Bramwell (John), Russell (Joni) and Lucy.
In addition to helping manage the family home and raising her children, Stella did in-home child care and later worked at Fisher Controls International (now Emerson – Fisher Controls) in Marshalltown for many years, until she retired.
She enjoyed boating, camping, dancing, traveling with her beloved Bud and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Stella is survived by her children: Teresa of Ames, Iowa; Liesa of Eugene, Oregon; Russell of Johnston, Iowa and Lucy of Coralville, Iowa; nine grandchildren: Joshua Duden (Angy) of Bondurant, Iowa; Trisha Lincicum (Zach) of Ankeny, Iowa; Catherine Miller (Geoff) of Portland, Oregon; Erin Silber (Ryan) of Buffalo Center, Iowa; Jaclyn Duden (Tessa Blasi) of Des Moines; Emma Bramwell (Kyle Luttrell) of Lebanon, Oregon; Lauren Fowler of Algona, Iowa; Donald Paul Duden (Brooke) of Elk Horn, Nebraska and Amber Duden (Ian Swett) of Ames, Iowa; 12 great-grandchildren: Connyr and Karissa Duden, Kori, Macie and Chase Lincicum, Tristan Fahr, Kori Hillsabeck, Gage Fowler, Julia and Grant Miller, Carter and Evelynn Halbur; sister, Betty Pappert; in laws, Norma Shively (Bob) and Lucian Wiederholt (Mary Rose) and numerous extended family and friends.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Delbert (Bud), children, Linda, Mary Ellen and Robert; and nine brothers and sisters.
