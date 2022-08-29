Stanley Dean Archer
1943-2022
Stanley Dean Archer, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away August 24, 2022.
Stan was born May 25, 1943, to Jack and Vesta Archer in rural Villisca. He graduated with the Class of 1961 from Villisca High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard. Stan worked for Davison Oil Company before purchasing what was later known as Stan’s Apco. In 1962, he married Joan Perry of Clarinda, and they later divorced. In 1997 he married Leisa Reed of Maryville, Missouri.
One of Stan’s favorite hobbies was racing stock cars throughout Iowa and Nebraska, even winning a point’s championship in his number 73 late model Mustang at Adams County Speedway. Stan also enjoyed spending time on the water, NASCAR, tinkering on anything with a motor, and his family. In 1980, he built, owned, and operated Stan’s Kawasaki. In March of 2007, he sold the business and worked full-time as a rural mail carrier before retiring in 2016.
Stan leaves behind his wife, Leisa Archer of Clarinda; his daughters, Dana (Mick) King of Prairie City, Iowa and Dyanne (Ted) York of Clarinda; sons, Craig (Carmen) Archer of Red Oak, Iowa and Alex Archer of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Josh (Kaylee) King of Colfax, Iowa; Avery (fiancé Ryan Kieffer) of Colo, Iowa; Carson King of Prairie City, Iowa; Matthew Millikan of Altoona, Iowa; Paige Millikan of Clarinda, Andrew York of Clarinda, and Bridgett Archer of Red Oak; great-grandchildren, Reid and Cash King of Colfax; sisters-in-law, Janet (Terry) Root of St. Joseph, Missouri; Teresa (Al) Chavez of Kissee Mills, Missouri; Jan Archer of Corning, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Leon (Marilyn) Reed of Fairfax, Missouri; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding Stan in death are his parents; his sister, Janice (Jim) Scott; his brother, Glenn Archer; his in-laws, Ferman and Betty Reed of Maryville.
A celebration of life visitation took place Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel in Clarinda. A private family celebration will take place at a later time.
Memorial may be directed to The Carson King Foundation, 8130 S. 104th Ave. W., Prairie City, IA 50228.