Sr. Pascaline Coff
1927-2021
Sr. Pascaline Coff, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde, Missouri.
Sr. Pascaline was born on January 20, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri to Edward J. and Agnes (Newsham) Coff. She graduated from Fontbonne College in St. Louis, Missouri and received her P.H.D. at St. Mary’s College at Notre Dame, Indiana.
Margaret Mary Coff entered the Benedictine Convent on June 3, 1949 and was given the name Sr. Mary Pascaline Coff. Her first profession of vows was on May 20, 1951 and her final profession of vows was on May 27, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Dorothy Coff Mullen, Jean Coff Schweppe and Ruth Coff Killeen; two brothers, Donald Newsham Coff and Raymond Newsham Coff.
She is survived by her monastic family, many beloved nieces and nephews and countless friends throughout the world.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel in Clyde. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery, Clyde, Missouri. A Wake Service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, December 17 at Our Lady of Rickenbach.
